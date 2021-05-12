Premiere: SmithField Pays Tribute to a Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Classic in “Something Sexy” Video

</noscript> </div>

Duo SmithField’s Trey Smith and Jennifer Fiedler prefer a romantic evening inside over heading out to any party in their video for “Something Sexy,” which chronicles a couple’s cozy night at home.

The song itself name-checks several of country music’s most sizzling songs, such as Keith Urban’s “Raining on Sunday,” Chris Young’s “Gettin’ You Home,” Lonestar’s “Amazed,” Dierks Bentley’s “Come a Little Closer,” Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” and the Tim and Faith hit “Let’s Make Love,” among others. “Something Sexy” was penned by Smith, Fiedler and Adam Wood.

In the video, several scenes depict the couple facing one another and singing to each other while surrounded by the warm glow of candlelight, an homage to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s classic video “I Need You.”

SmithField told CMT about the making of the video, which was helmed by Quinton Cook.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

We remember the first time we saw the candle room and how excited we were that the space was so magical. We had this vision of this specific scene, but until you see it in person you just don’t really know how your gonna feel about it. Getting to shoot our scene for the video was something we will never forget.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We wanted the video to follow the storyline of the song which is about a couple who decides that staying in with each other and putting “Something Sexy” on a record, is better than going out that night. The video follows the couple through the evening as they turn off the tv, kiss, dance in the kitchen and under the sunset sky, sip wine, all to the theme song of the night. Meanwhile, we pan to scenes of our performance shot of the song where we ode to the Tim and Faith music video “I Need You”. Since Tim and Faith are the only female/male duo we mention in the song, we really wanted to play those characters in modern day. It is no accident that we are both in black, sing into a specific mic, sitting facing each other, and all surrounded by a candlelit room.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We hope our fans watch it and love our tribute to some of the greatest sexy country music love songs we mention, and that it brings up those special memories associated with each one. We make staying in look so fun, romantic, and sweet. We hope that our song “Something Sexy” will now get to be added to their playlist for their next romantic evening.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were so happy with final visual of this song. For the first time on any project we have ever filmed, we had no edits or changes when it was sent to us. It perfectly captured just the right amount of sexy!