Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Announce Las Vegas Residencies

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are headed to Vegas!

Today, both of these country superstars announced their Las Vegas residencies at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Bryan and Underwood join Celine Dion and Katy Perry as the founding headliners at the intimate 5,000 capacity venue which will open in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West/AEG Presents.

Underwood’s Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency will begin Dec. 1, 2021, with five additional currently scheduled shows on Dec. 3-4, 8, and 10-11.

Underwood said via a release, “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

A donation of $1 for each ticket sold for Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency will be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which offers life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Bryan’s six-show engagement will launch on Feb. 11, 2022.

“Man, I’m tremendously excited. Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences,” he told PEOPLE. “To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that’s different from what I typically do out on the road.”

Underwood and Bryan join a lengthy list of country entertainers who have launched successful Vegas residencies in recent years, including Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Lady A, Garth Brooks and more.