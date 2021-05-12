CMT Next Women Of Country Class Member Brittney Spencer To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut on May 14

Mainstream country surges continue to surround CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021 as singer/songwriter Brittney Spencer’s breakout 2021 grows in acclaim with a scheduled May 14 appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Regarding the achievement, the Baltimore, Maryland-born vocalist noted via Twitter, “i remember moving to nashville and busking downtown a bunch. amid all the fun i was having, i’d often times hope and wonder if i’d ever get the chance to do all that singing down at the legendary @opry. i’m so dang grateful for this moment..let’s do this.”

a big dream of mine comes true on friday and i couldn’t be prouder to be a country artist 😭 thank you, @opry ✨ pic.twitter.com/X0M3jOVX05 — Brittney Spencer (@BrittNicx) May 10, 2021

Spencer will be appearing on a lineup featuring the Oak Ridge Boys, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Riders In The Sky, Aaron Weber, and Charles Esten, between 7:30-8 p.m. The performance is available — as it is weekly — to be streamed via WSM Radio.

Spencer’s achievements of late have been impressive. Alongside her July 2020 EP Compassion growing in acclaim, she’s also been busy on Music Row songwriting with the likes of Amanda Shires, Brandy Clark, Blanco Brown, Jimmie Allen, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne, Jason Isbell, Ashley Monroe and Hailey Whitters.

Via her bio, Spencer’s noted as a “singer-songwriter with a free spirit and a love for molding life, truth and wild imagination into songs.” Arriving in Nashville eight years ago, she’s performed as a background singer for artists, including Carrie Underwood. Plus, after being spotlighted by both The Highwomen via social media and Maren Morris naming her as an artist watch during her 2020 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year acceptance speech, her star has risen.



