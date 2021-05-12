BREAKING: Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini To Co-Host ‘2021 CMT Music Awards’

The full slate of nominees for the '2021 CMT Music Awards' will be announced May 13

On Wednesday (May 12), CMT announced that Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will team up to co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

While Brown returns for his second consecutive year as host, this marks Ballerini’s first time hosting the CMT Music Awards.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane!” Ballerini said. “The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special.”

Brown said, “I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” shared CMT producers. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show will also air as a five network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

2021 CMT Music Awards is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

And stay tuned–the full slate of nominees for this year’s CMT Music Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. CT, in tandem with the start of fan voting at vote.cmt.com. Voting will run through Tuesday, June 1 at 11 CT. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.