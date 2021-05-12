WATCH: Dierks Bentley Returns to the Road With His High Times & Hangovers Tour

Dierks Bentley gave fans a look at his first headlining concert in more than a year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he headlined The Windjammer at Isle of Palms in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday (May 11), marking the first show on his five-stop High Times & Hangovers tour.

Via Instagram Stories, Bentley offered fans a look inside his longtime tour bus (affectionately named “Old Goldie”), as he and his band readied for the show.

“Band guys on phones, that’s pretty much what we do on the old Goldie bus,” Bentley joked. “Looking forward to getting out there. Looking forward to shotgunning some beers with some fans, looking forward to holdin’ hands and kissin’ babies and all the stuff that we do,” Bentley added.

After so many days off the road, it was clear Bentley was ready to be as close to fans as possible. During his performance of “Beers on Me,” he took the song’s name seriously, as he hopped offstage and walked up to the stage barrier, handing out beers to fans who were singing along to the new tune. Bentley also shared other clips from the show, including performances of “Am I The Only One,” “Gone.,” and “Somewhere on a Beach.”

The High Times & Hangovers Tour serves as a warmup for Bentley, who announced his Beers On Me Tour–a run of amphitheater shows–will launch in August with openers Riley Green and Parker McCollum. The tour takes its name from the song Bentley penned a few months back. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up,” Bentley said in a release.