Trisha Yearwood Dishes on What Surprised Her Most About Husband Garth Brooks

She also adds, "We definitely want to do another record"

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for 15 years and been friends long before then, as both of them got their starts in the Nashville music industry as demo singers–singers paid to quickly record vocals for rough, first-draft versions of songwriters’ compositions, which are then pitched to recording artists who might choose to record their own version of those songs for their albums.

“The first time we ever sang together, we were booked to do a duet, and when we sang together, and it felt like we’d been singing together forever,” she told ET about those early days in Nashville. “He brings so much energy in everything he does. He challenges me in the studio to go beyond what I think I can do.”

Yearwood recently told ET one thing about Brooks that surprised her the most.

“For a long time I really thought, ’Nobody’s this nice.’ The other shoe’s gotta drop, you know? And I’m not saying he’s perfect, but he’s pretty dang close!”

Over the years, Yearwood and Brooks have teamed up for duets such as “Where Your Road Leads,” “Squeeze Me In,” the Grammy-winning “In Another’s Eyes,” their recent rendition of “Shallow,” and their 2016 holiday album Christmas Together. But Yearwood says there is more where that came from.

“We definitely want to do another record,” Yearwood confirms.

Currently, Yearwood has been hard at work with her latest cookbook, which will release in the Fall, and is gearing up to resume filing her cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. She also recently expanded her business empire with the launch of the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, a range of pet accessories.

During the interview, Yearwood was also candid about why she has been (literally) unfiltered with her social media posts, regularly posting snapshots of herself with no makeup and with a relaxed, unpolished hairstyle, alongside occasional glam shots.

“We all have the same anxieties, we all have the same good days and bad days. Let’s own this together,” she says.