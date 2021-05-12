Kelly Clarkson Performs Cover of Her “Big Fan” Reba McEntire’s Hit, “How Blue”

</noscript> </div>

“I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home,” said Kelly Clarkson before performing a “Kellyoke” version of Reba McEntire’s September 1984-released single “How Blue.”

The former American Idol winner’s frequent cover performances have become a quarantine highlight of her talk program. However, there’s something particularly connective to Clarkson’s past in her cover of the “Whoever’s In New England” singer’s catalog.

Clarkson and McEntire are already frequent collaborators and also have referred to their “big [fandom]” of each other during frequent tandem performances including a 2007 duet of Clarkson’s song “Because of You.” Moreover — as Clarkson noted after her show performance — she grew close to McEntire because of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock’s father, musician Narvel Blackstock, who at the time of Clarkson’s marriage, was still married to McEntire.

“Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly,” Clarkson said. “So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.”

