Brothers Osborne’s John and T.J. Reveal One Thing They Can’t Agree On

The duo will launch their We're Not For Everyone Tour later this year

As brothers and members of a successful musical duo, Brothers Osborne’s John and T.J. make all manner of decisions together, both personal and professional.

They recently told CMT Radio’s Cody Alan that while they are usually in agreement on most decisions, they have their moments.

“With John and I, truthfully we agree on a lot, and then when we don’t agree, we couldn’t disagree any more,” said T.J.

“It’s one or the other,” agreed John, who offered up an example of one disagreement as they are gearing up for their We’re Not For Everyone Tour later this year. “For example, we are going back out on the road here at the end of summer, fall and all that stuff, and we need to make a set list and we’ve been trying to make a set list for about a month and a half and we haven’t gotten the first song down because we can’t agree on the first song.

“Our tour manager wants to quit every time we make a set list because it’s like please just make a damn set list.”

“It’s so hard,” T.J. added.

The duo will launch their headlining tour July 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek will run through late November and is inspired by their current single, “I’m Not For Everyone,” from their third album, Skeletons.

While the setlist may not be completed, we’re sure it will include some of the duo’s hits such as “It Ain’t My Fault,” “21 Summer” and “Stay A Little Longer.”