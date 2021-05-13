Margo Price Honors Her “Heroes” on “Long Live The King”

</noscript> </div>

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Margo Price has finally announced her tour, concert, and new marketing plans for 2021. As well, alongside these anticipated statements, she’s finally officially released a long-beloved live concert favorite, “Long Live The King.” The song not only honors her personal heroes Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lennon, it also — as the That’s How Rumors Get Started album vocalist notes in a press release — highlights “not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

“‘Long Live The King’ is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better,” she adds. “But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities.”

As well, Price announced a new mail-order record club called “A Series of Rumors.” Members of the club — upon signing up — will receive three autographed, limited-edition, 7-inch vinyl records, featuring unreleased collaborations with Price’s band, The Pricetags, plus work with Band of Heathens. Also, studio sessions at Hollywood’s East-West Studios and Nashville’s Butcher Shoppe will be included. The songs highlighted to be available include the previously mentioned “Long Live the King,” and “Hey Child,” “He Made a Woman Out of Me,” “Letting Me Down” and “I’d Die for You.”

In final, Price noted that her tour dates for 2021 and 202 will include both outdoor and indoor venues, and for 10 of the 12 dates, she will be joined by none other than Chris Stapleton. Also, Price will have a livestream performance on May 21, 2021, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for that event are available by clicking here.