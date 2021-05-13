Asked if her "Randarita" will be on the menu, she assured, "It's ever-evolving but a version of it is"

Miranda Lambert on Her Nashville Bar: “We Need Something That Plays More Toward The Girls”

This summer, Miranda Lambert will open her recently-revealed Nashville bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and she recently gave CMT Radio’s Cody Alan the inside scoop on what to expect from the place.

Alan noted that painting was already taking place at the venue and that it features a lot of pink.

“It’s got some girly touches for sure,” Lambert agreed. “It’s pretty much all boys down there with the bars as it is now and I am seeing more and more bachelorette parties every single day, I mean I ran into about three different groups of them at the airport the other day so I was like, ’We need something that plays a little more toward the girls.'”

Casa Rosa also pays homage to Lambert’s homestate of Texas.

“Tacos and tequila are the primary dishes at the restaurant,” she said and confirmed that she will play a big part in choosing the menu. She added that she has already done three or four tastings for menu options.

“We’re doing a friends and family day coming up soon to get final approval from a couple of Texans,” she said.

Asked if Lambert’s longtime favorite “Randarita” drink will be on the menu, she assured, “Well, it’s ever-evolving but a version of it is.”

For the new venue, Lambert teamed with TC Restaurant Group, known for its work with other Nashville music artists’ restaurants, including Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Casa Rosa will be a four-level entertainment complex with three floors of live music and a rooftop bar. Another highlight, the “Pink House” will feature some of the singer-songwriter’s memorabilia, including the birdcage from her chart-topping song and CMA Video of the Year “Bluebird,” clothing and set pieces from her video shoots, a rhinestone saddle modeled after a favorite of hers from Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, a customized “Yellow Rose” wall for photos, and more.

The upcoming bar isn’t the only project that is a tribute to the Lone Star State; Lambert also recently teamed with fellow Texans Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for her new album, The Marfa Tapes, which released May 7. The album is filled with songs the trio penned when the decamped to tiny Marfa, Texas.