Maren Morris Rescued Her First, “Coolest” Dog, June, From Under A Porch

When not winning Academy of Country Music Awards for her 2019-released smash-hit single “The Bones,” or celebrating the first birthday of she and her husband Ryan Hurd’s first child, Hayes, Maren Morris is fond of spending time with her pet dogs.

In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted that her white German Shepherd, June, was rescued from underneath a porch five years ago before she hit the road as the opener for Keith Urban’s 2016 Ripcord World Tour. Humorously, she added, “She’s still the coolest, most stand-offish chick I’ve ever met. Oh, and there’s my dog, June.”

Also, Morris and Hurd are the owners of an English bulldog named Pancake, whom they received from country performer Jon Pardi’s mother, Shelly Pardi. The elder Pardi breeds English bulldogs, and Morris chose one to gift to her now-husband as an engagement gift.

Morris is fond of bringing her “adorable handfuls” on the road with her, as they often sit beside her and engage with fans during meet and greets. Related, as artist’s slates of 2021 albums coincide with the touring world reopening, Morris has noted to E! previously that she’s looking forward to doing “at least do a few dates,” and is “taking [her] time with album three. I am not in a rush. I just want to write and figure out what I want to say. There’s no deadline on album three, but hopefully we can tour next year a little bit.”