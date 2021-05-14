Miranda Lambert’s Marfa Tapes Project Perform “In His Arms” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

</noscript> </div>

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, and Miranda Lambert performed “In His Arms” during their recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Released in March as a prelude to their now-available collaborative album, the track — like the rest of the critically acclaimed release — are raw, stripped-back songs recorded in Marfa, Texas, where the trio previously wrote the hit songs “Tin Man” and “Tequila Does.”

At the time of the release of the single, Lambert noted, via Instagram, “They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing… We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music.

In a Pitchfork review of the album, it’s noted that “No genre romanticizes the art of songwriting like country music, and The Marfa Tapes is a late-night love letter to its myth…They recorded these 15 songs by a ranch in the desert, documenting first takes, trading lead vocals, and figuring out harmonies. Between songs, they cracked jokes and reassured each other, poured shots and marvelled at their surroundings.”

As well, Variety notes that The Marfa Tapes project is Lambert’s “purest and least sonically complicated,” and “like her bigger, broader sounding albums, she gives as good as she gets, quietly, while sounding as grand as if she had a studio band’s excess at work.”

If looking for perhaps the most refined version of the stripped-sounding album, the Marfa Tapes are available as a vinyl album via Lambert’s website by clicking here.