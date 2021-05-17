</noscript> </div>

As the 19th season of American Idol draws to a close with country-leaning singer-songwriter Chayce Beckham in the top four, a more established country icon — Idol judge Luke Bryan — added to the countrified appeal of this season of the program by performing his latest single “Waves,” on the most recent episode.

The trio of Ryan Hurd, Zach Crowell, and Chase McGill handle songwriting duties on the song, which is one of six new tracks Bryan added to the just-released deluxe version of his 2020-released album Born Here Live Here Die Here . Currently, it follows the vocalist’s four consecutive Billboard number-one country hits, including the most recent chart-topper “Down to One.”

“Waves” was released while Bryan was in COVID-19 quarantine. Still, even while not able to promote the single as he’d liked — he recorded a pre-taped performance of the song for Good Morning America — it still was the most-added song at country radio in its debut week, plus its music video premiered on April 9.

Concerning “Waves” and the deluxe album, Bryan told PEOPLE in a February interview, “When I came out with the original album of Born Here Live Here Die Here, we had already had three number-ones off the album before we even released it. Now, we can go on and build and add new songs to the album…[I have] “Waves” — which is something that I really think has the potential to be a big, big summer hit — but I’ve [also] got songs that are really country songs. For fans who think the album isn’t as country as they wanted, these songs tell an outdoor country story and really say who I am and where I’m at as an artist right now.”