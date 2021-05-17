PHOTOS: Ryan Hurd Makes Opry Debut A Family Affair with Wife Maren Morris and Son Hayes

“Chasing After You” — vocalist Ryan Hurd’s romantic duet with wife Maren Morris — has become a 2021 country music favorite. Its success led to Hurd making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday evening. Not one to occupy his spotlight acclaim alone, he brought along Morris, as well as their infant son Hayes, to the event.

Morris made a series of three Instagram posts marking the occasion. Little Hayes toddling around country music’s mother church was a social media highlight of the weekend, with 130,000 combined likes and comments all offering adoration of the family celebrating a proud moment. As well, Hurd himself also posted, stating, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”

In a statement released to Rolling Stone about hit single “Chasing After You, Hurd noted, that though he and his wife had “frequently written together and sung on each other’s recordings, that the song marked “the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together.” Furthermore, he added, “It feels like the timing is really perfect, and it’s a full-circle moment to get to make music together in this way.