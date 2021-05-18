Joe Hanson’s “When He Was Making Me” Is All About “Communication and Understanding”

</noscript> </div>

“It was absolutely trippy to see five versions of myself sitting at the table, but I was really proud of the video, says singer-songwriter Joe Hanson about his latest video for “When He Was Making Me.” “We were trying to convey a really big idea and shoot during a time when production was limited, and we couldn’t safely hire a bunch of extras with a big crew, so I was amazed that Ford Fairchild and Bolo Brothers were able to help me execute such a crazy treatment and also help me come up with a concept that would get the message across while dealing with the limitations of the time. I think that it was actually even more effective because of it.”

“When He Was Making Me” celebrates communication and understanding with people at odds with one another hashing it out. Hanson continues, “This year was so isolating that I felt super aware of my own internal struggles and conflicts and I wanted to also nod to the contention that we were all feeling on a global scale as well.”

Even deeper, he adds — in regards to the lessons learned from the video — “Be kind to yourself and to others by at least giving them the space to express themselves. We don’t have to agree, but we do need to feel heard, and even though they are arguing with one another, each clone has a seat at the table and has chosen to show up for one another in spite of their problems.