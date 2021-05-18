Jason Aldean Reveals Back In The Saddle Tour, Teases Possible Brantley Gilbert Collaboration

On Saturday (May 15) Jason Aldean headlined his first live, in-person concert in 14 months, taking the stage at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farm for Jason Aldean Live: From The Bonnaroo Farm. The country superstar performed before a packed crowd, offering hits including “You Make It Easy” and the very appropriate “We Back.”

During the show, Aldean announced he will return to full-scale touring this year with his Jason Aldean: Back In The Saddle Tour 2021. He will welcome Lainey Wilson and HARDY to open shows on the trek.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said via a press release. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will launch Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and wrap Oct. 30 in Tampa, Florida. Aldean also shared the news via Twitter, sharing a snapshot of himself with his wife Brittany.

So thankful to be playing live shows again with my #1 fan by my side. Thanks to everyone who came out to support us this weekend or streamed it from home. We love you guys and we will see y’all in August for the new tour. 🤘🏼 #weback #backinthesaddletour pic.twitter.com/EMSBHBb8OL — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 16, 2021

Though Aldean is prepping for a tour this year, it also looks like he is back in the studio–with Brantley Gilbert?! Aldean shared a snapshot of the two Georgia natives standing next to a microphone, and captioned the photo with the teaser, “Well this could be cool!”

Fans will have to wait to see what studio magic these two singers are readying, but meanwhile, tickets for Aldean’s Back In The Saddle Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time at jasonaldean.com.