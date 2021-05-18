10 Essential George Strait Songs

Happy Birthday to George Strait, who turns 69 today.

In 1981, Strait launched his music career with the Top 10 hit “Unwound.” Strait’s warm baritone and easygoing, conversational style of singing paired well with his love of traditional country sounds, making for an artist who went against the grain of the kinds of pop-inflected sounds heard on country radio at the time in the wake of the of the “Urban Cowboy movement” that surged after John Travolta starred in the film Urban Cowboy in 1980.

In 1982, Strait earned his first chart-topper with “Fool Hearted Memory.” Over the years, he earned 60 No. 1 singles, such as “Check Yes or No” and “The Chair.”

He’s been named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year three times (1989, 1990 and 2013). He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006 and in 2008, he earned a Grammy for Best Country Album for Troubadour.

In 2014, after decades of selling out concerts, Strait wrapped his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour with a June 7 concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That concert drew 104,793 attendees, which set a record for the largest indoor concert in North America. In August 2014, CMT aired a two-hour concert special from the show, titled George Strait: The Cowboy Rides Away.

In recent years, Strait launched the tequila line Codigo 1530 and has earned a Top 20 hit with “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar.” In 2019, he became the first artist to reach 100 song entries on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Today, CMT highlights a few of this superstar’s many essential songs.

“Amarillo By Morning”

This single from Strait’s 1982 album Strait From the Heart is one of his most-beloved, signature songs. However, it was not a No. 1 Billboard hit–The track only reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.