Lady A Debuts Unreleased Track, “Things He Handed Down,” at the Grand Ole Opry

In their first appearance at the venue since becoming official members of the Grand Ole Opry, country act Lady A took the stage at country music’s mother church on Saturday, May 15. During their set, they performed an unreleased ballad entitled “Things He Handed Down.”

Kelley noted a top-star co-writer amongst the group of artists who penned the track: Thomas Rhett. The collaborative writing room effort will be part of Lady A’s forthcoming next album, alongside the 2021-released single “Like a Lady.” Upon releasing the empowering, uptempo track, the band noted that they “leaned hard” into making what they describe as a “fun, feel good” song.

The performance of “Things He Handed Down” occurred on the same weekend when the Opry returned to a mask-optional, full capacity room after restricted attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. “It just don’t sound as good to me / As him sayin’ / Don’t mix wine with whiskey / Don’t put Jesus in a box / Never spend more money than you make,” the chorus says. It continues, “Don’t burn a bridge that maybe one day you’ll have to cross / Don’t let a ball game ruin your Saturday…”

“Things He Handed Down” celebrates learning lessons from an older family member, looking back following his death. Kelley, who handles lead vocals on the tune, sings about what he’s inherited from this person, including his guitar, their words of wisdom, and fondly-held memories.

If wanting to see Lady A this summer, they have a limited slate of three dates, including two at the popular Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as July 10th’s date at the USALafefront Music Fest in Prior Lake, MN.