Premiere: Kylie Morgan Makes the Best Of a Bad Decision in Flirty “Shoulda” Video

Sometimes what seems like a bad idea is too good to pass up.

In her dance-worthy new jam, “Shoulda,” Kylie Morgan wraps her powerful voice around a full-throttle melody, framing lyrics that acknowledge that meeting up with an ex-lover is probably not for the best and she should stay home. Instead, she takes a chance anyway.

When they said last call, that shoulda been my cue/But that alcohol, d**n, the things it makes me do, sings Morgan, who penned the song with Ben Johnson and Shane McAnally.

“I cowrote this song over Zoom back when we thought quarantine would be over in a few months,” Morgan previously said via a press release. “Even in those first few weeks I was going crazy wanting to get back to ‘normal.’ I wanted to go sit at a bar, hug a stronger or most of all play more shows. So I put all of those feelings into this song by highlighting we want what we can’t have and want to do what we shouldn’t. Once this is all behind us, my dream is to play this song in a stadium full of people with everyone singing the words back to me. I hope this is our anthem for all the things we shoulda done.”

Oklahoma native Morgan began writing songs at age 12. By 19, she had moved to Nashville, and in 2019, she signed a label deal with EMI Nashville. She previously released the track “Cuss a Little” with Walker Hayes.

Morgan told CMT about the making of the video for “Shoulda,” which was directed by Carlos Ruiz.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

What I remember most from the night we shot the “Shoulda” music video was the fact that it was my first time shooting until three in the morning. We were in New York and it was absolutely freezing and I was trying to look like I wasn’t cold in a belly shirt. It was the most challenging shoot of ever done but definitely the most rewarding.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I wrote this song in hopes of singing it onstage in front of a huge audience having a blast, jumping around, getting the crowd dancing. With shows still being few and far between, filming the music video gave me a big piece of the vision I had when writing the song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans take away the fun feeling of lightheartedness from a late night out that maybe they shouldn’t have had. Some of my most fun memories have been from this night.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I truly had a smile from ear to ear when watching the final product for the first time. It was everything I envisioned in the feeling of writing it. I used to put on shows in my living room when I was a kid for my mom and dad, dancing and singing to other peoples songs. In this video, I felt like I was right back in that living room, except I was singing a song that I wrote.