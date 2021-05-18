Old Dominion Sets Ballpark Tour Dates With Scotty McCreery and Randy Houser

Old Dominion will hit the ballparks this summer with a set of seven shows, with the first launching July 17 at Jackson, Tennessee’s The Ballpark at Jackson.

The group known for hits such as ACM Award-winning “One Man Band” will have plenty of artists joining them, with Scotty McCreery, Randy Houser, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Caitlyn Smith and Walker County appearing on select dates.

The trek will also include stops at ballparks in Fresno, California (Aug. 22), Traverse City, Michigan (Sept. 17), Altoona, Pennsylvania (Sept. 18), Idaho Falls, Idaho (Sept. 24), Wichita, Kansas (Oct. 1) and Omaha, Nebraska (Oct. 2).

Old Dominion recently joined one of the show’s openers, Caitlyn Smith, for a reworking of her song “I Can’t,” which appears on the deluxe version of her album Supernova. Tickets for the ballpark shows go on sale May 21 at weareolddominion.com.

These are not Old Dominion’s only tour dates coming up; they also recently announced several tour stops this year as part of their An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain Tour, which launches in Durant, Oklahoma, with two shows on May 27-28.

The group’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey is also on the mend after recently winding up in the hospital. According to a post he shared on social media, it seems Ramsey fell from a ladder while attempting to change a lightbulb.

“How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scraped & bruises, I found out the answer is ’More than one,'” Ramsey wrote. “Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. be careful out there & get someone to hold ur ladder.”

On a happier note, Old Dominion is also nominated for Duo/Group Video of the Year (for “Never Be Sorry”) at the CMT Music Awards on June 9.