Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris Among First Round of ‘CMT Music Awards’ Performers

CMT today revealed the first round of powerhouse performers set to take the stage at the 2021 CMT Music Awards country music’s only fan-voted award show – airing Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Collaborations abound in this first round of entertainment announcements. Brothers Osborne will team with Dierks Bentley for a performance, while three-time nominee Mickey Guyton will collaborate with music icon Gladys Knight. Maren Morris will perform with JP Saxe.

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall–who recently released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes–are also set to perform. Lambert is nominated for Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and up twice for Video of the Year.

Other newly-announced performers include Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

2021 CMT Music Awards nominations were unveiled last week, with Morris and Lambert competing for the most accolades with four nods each. Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown join Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton with three nominations. This year, 13 artists received first-time nominations including Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones. Carrie Underwood remains the most decorated artist in CMT history with a total of 22 wins and will compete for two trophies, nominated for her collaboration with John Legend.

Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com and continues until Tuesday, June 1st at 3PM ET/2PM CT.

A full list of nominations is available here.