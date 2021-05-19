George Strait to Return to RodeoHouston in 2022

“King George” will return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2022–marking his 31st appearance at the event.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will celebrate its 90th birthday next year, and will welcome back Strait to close out the event with a headlining show at NRG Stadium on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

“It’s been a long time between rides,” an announcement video stated. “In 2022, we will celebrate our 90th anniversary with an entertainer who knows us better than anyone…an entertainer who has been riding right beside us for almost 40 years…the only entertainer who can bring it all together in 2022. The King of Rodeo. The King of Country Music.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from Feb. 28, 2022-March 20, 2022. There is no rodeo performance schedule prior to Strait’s concert, but all activities on the grounds will be open to the public on March 20. Individual tickets for Strait’s performance will go on sale June 24, with a limit of four tickets per person. The full RodeoHouston performer lineup will be revealed at a later date.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ’King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”



