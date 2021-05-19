Garth Brooks to Narrate, Executive Produce National Geographic Series Highlighting National Parks

“It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series," says the "Friends In Low Places" singer

Recently, National Geographic announced that 22-time Academy of Country Music award-winner Garth Brooks will narrate and executive produce a series that — as the organization noted in a press release — is “an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known National Parks, each of which is an American jewel.”

“Our National Parks are truly an amazing gift. The land is what defines us. The land is what tells the American story,” Brooks noted. “It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series – a series that celebrates all our heritage.”

National Geographic adds, “Few people embody America, its mesmerizing stories and infinite potential more than [Garth Brooks] does. As a singer and songwriter that many consider ’the voice of America,’ Brooks brings authenticity and a heartfelt understanding of these natural open spaces that will resonate not only across America but around the world.”

The award-winning team responsible for natural history films and series including Disneynature’s Earth and Elephant Eden, BBC’s Planet Earth and Frozen Planet will be pairing with the “Friends In Low Places” singer for a series promising long lens cinematography, remote camera traps, and high-resolution drone technology capturing — among many things — “intimate glimpses into the lives of the charismatic and intriguing animals that inhabit these parks.”

There is no word yet as to when the documentary series will premiere. However, if wanting to see Brooks in the interim, the first six dates of his stadium tour include five sold-out dates. The just-added Aug. 14 date is the first musical event scheduled in over three decades at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Tickets will be available for the performance on Friday, May 21st, at 10AM CDT.