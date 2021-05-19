Blake Shelton Welcomes Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins For 2021 Tour

Blake Shelton will return to the road for his Friends and Heroes Tour 2021, and he’s bringing along several ’90s hitmakers with him for the 17-date run, including Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins, who are all set to appear on select dates. Triple-threat guitarist, singer and songwriter Lindsay Ell, who earned a No. 1 hit with Brantley Gilbert in 2019, will open each show.

Shelton previously launched his Friends and Heroes tour in 2019 and in 2020; however the COVID-19 pandemic forced several of those 2020 tour dates to be postponed. Those postponed tour stops have now been included in this new 2021 outing.

The tour launches Aug. 18 in Nebraska and will wrap Oct. 2 in Wisconsin. Along the way, the trek will visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 9 and will include a two-night residency in Washington, D.C.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour… see you there!”

On Friday, May 21, Shelton will release his new album Body Language, which includes 28th No. 1 hit “Happy Anywhere” (with Gwen Stefani) and a Top 15 and climbing hit with “Minimum Wage.”