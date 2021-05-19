Kelsea Ballerini To Join Jonas Brothers 2021 Tour

"It only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet and greet," Ballerini said via Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini is making one of her childhood dreams come true, as she will join the Jonas Brothers’ 44-date Remember This Tour, which launches Aug. 20 at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Park Theater and closes Oct. 27 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

The “Hole in the Bottle” singer joked via a social media post that “it only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet and greet,” and shared an archival video she made as part of her Jonas Brothers meet & greet contest entry submission back in 2008.

Ballerini and the sibling trio announced the tour via an Instagram video, with the group FaceTiming with Ballerini to invite her to join them on the road. The Jonas Brothers have released five studio albums to date, including the Platinum-certified 2019 album Happiness Begins, which helped launch the single “Sucker” to No. 1.

Ballerini recently released the music video for “Half of my Hometown,” a duet with fellow Knoxville, Tennessee native Kenny Chesney. The video is a glimpse into what Ballerini’s life might have looked like if she hadn’t chased her music aspirations to Nashville.

Tickets for her tour with the Jonas Brothers go on sale May 27. For full tour dates, visit jonasbrothers.com.