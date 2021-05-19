Miranda Lambert’s Birth Saved Her Parents’ Marriage, Says The Star’s Mother Bev

</noscript> </div>

“So, that’s how Miranda saved my marriage,” Bev Lambert told Dave Grohl on an episode of just-debuted Paramount+ television program From Cradle To Stage. “We would have probably never seen each other again.” This shocking statement was related to Bev Lambert’s admission that she and her husband — Miranda’s father — Rick, were separated and facing divorce at the time of the “Bluebird” singer’s birth.

Rick and Bev Lambert met when the latter was 15 years of age. Bev jokes that upon meeting her then soon-to-be husband that, “[He] had long hair, had a pink jacket on. I was like, ’Don Johnson done entered into my life — this is the best day ever!'” Back then, Rick was a guitarist and undercover cop and, as he notes, “a pretty wild guy.”

Four tumultuous years of marriage later, and Bev and Rick Lambert’s divorce was set to be finalized on Valentine’s Day, 1983. However, when Rick came to Dallas for the proceedings, he stayed with Bev (per her request). Bev then says, “About four months later, he got a phone call and had a change of heart.” Rick’s still wife was pregnant, their brief reuniting spurring a romantic moment that led to Miranda Lambert being born on Nov. 10, 1983. Rick and Bev Lambert are still together to this day, and on the From Cradle to Stage episode, he calls his wife a “hard-headed and demanding” “knockout” who is “a good mate.”

From Cradle to Stage is based on rock legend Dave Grohl’s mother’s (Virginia Hanlon Grohl) 2017 book From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. A press release states the program will “[examine] the relationships between several musicians and their mothers, through interviews and archival footage.”