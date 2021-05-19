Lady A Announces What A Song Can Do Tour Dates

Trio Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have announced the upcoming tour stops for their Lady A: What A Song Can Do Tour.

The trio shared the news as part of an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where they performed their new song, “Like A Lady.” They welcome Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts for the 34-city tour, which launches July 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year…which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called ’What A Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love-letter to our fans,” Kelley said. “We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like ’Champagne Night’ and ’What If I Never Get Over You’ that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”

A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID, the group’s philanthropic fund which supports initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.

For a full list of tour dates, visit ladyamusic.com.



