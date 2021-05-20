Shania Twain Wants an Invite to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Twain shared her support for the couple on a new episode of her Apple Music Radio show

Blake Shelton and fiancée Gwen Stefani have yet to publicly reveal their upcoming wedding date, but whenever the big day happens, Shelton’s fellow country superstar Shania Twain says she wants an invite.

On a new episode of Twain’s Home Now Radio on Apple Music Hits, Twain said, “When you set your wedding date, let me know. Even if I’m not invited, I’ll be thinking of you. I’ll be sending good thoughts your way.”

Twain also offered her support to the couple, who announced their engagement in October 2020 after dating for five years.

“Two sweet, adorable, friendly, talented people,” Twain said. “They belong together. I hope they stay married forever and ever and ever and ever and ever.”

Partners in life and in music, Shelton and Stefani recently earned a pair of chart-topping hits with “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

During the episode, Twain played her hit “You’re Still The One”–which, after its release in 1998, became a favorite wedding song for many country fans. She also spoke about the enduring music she made with ex-husband, producer Mutt Lange. Twain and Lange were wed from 1993-2010. She wed Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.

“It’s been a great song in my career,” Twain said of “You’re Still The One.” “It nominated me for four Grammys. It won two Grammys. And, like all great things that come to an end, my marriage with Mutt Lange did come to an end, but of course the music lives on and will hopefully live on forever. And I’m very grateful.”