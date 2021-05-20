Thomas Rhett “Realizes His [Music’s Weight],” Decides To Be “More Vulnerable”

“I think you don’t realize the weight of music sometimes,” noted Thomas Rhett in a recent virtual press event to promote his new album Country Again: Side A. “Like, I’ve listened to certain songs, and I’m like, ‘Man, this hit me at the perfect moment to [help me] deal with something in my life,’” the superstar vocalist adds. Regarding this impacting evolution in his music, Rhetts says, “The more vulnerable I can be and the more personal I can be, hopefully, that can resonate with somebody else who might be going through something similar.”
