5 Essential Jon Pardi Songs

Happy 36th birthday to Jon Pardi, who was born May 20, 1985.

Pardi released his debut album, Write You a Song, in 2014, and followed it with 2016’s California Sunrise–home to Pardi’s breakthrough “Boot” hits, “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on my Boots.” In 2019, he released his third studio album, Heartache Medication. Along the way, he’s been unapologetic about making his own brand of amped up, fiddle-and-steel drenched country music, proudly showing off the influence of artists named Jackson, Strait, Owens, Yoakam and Haggard.

“There’s a big void to fill in country music, to be more country, or traditional,” he said via a statement. “You can’t be too soft, and you have to have some attitude. I just like the fiddle and the steel and guitars all working together. This is not like a throwback, just a different era of traditional. So, you know, this is what I do; this is me. I love a good beat, good lyrics and a good melody. Put a bunch of great country sounds around that, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Here, we take a look at five essential Pardi songs.

“Dirt on My Boots”

In this 2017 smash hit, Pardi might be ending a long day working in the fields, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to show his lover a fun night out on the town–even if that does mean he has some dirt on his boots. The song earned several awards nominations, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association, as well as a nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. It also earned 3x multi-platinum sales status from the Recording Industry Association of America.