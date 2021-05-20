Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s First Wedding Dance Will Be To This ‘Pretty in Pink’ Hit

</noscript> </div>

While making a Wednesday night virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, country star Blake Shelton noted that he and his fiancée — pop icon Gwen Stefani — got “nostalgic” when selecting a song for their first wedded dance as man and wife.

Fallon asked, “What’s your first song? Can you tell me?” Shelton responded, “It’s ’If You Leave’ from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack…We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not, why not?”

Shelton and Stefani have been quite active in making plans regarding their wedding with an infamously undetermined or unannounced date. Shelton famously popped the question in October 2020 at his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch after dating for five years. The musicians first met as coaches on The Voice in 2015.

“I definitely would love to have [fellow The Voice co-host] Adam [Levine] sing at our wedding,” the singer noted on an April appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As well, Stefani has added that she does not want a large band at her wedding reception, either. “I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist.”

Stefani has also opined to PEOPLE in the past that they will also have a small guest list, too. “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family. We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun. But it’s not gonna be a big, like, you know, it’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something.”