MTV Entertainment Group and More Join Forces for Mental Health Action Day

</noscript> </div>

MTV Entertainment Group leads a plethora of organizations, brands, government agencies, and cultural leaders in taking May 20 to address the global mental health crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Via the website mentalhealthactionday.org, MTV Entertainment Group has convened what they call an “open-source movement, aimed at motivating people to take action to get mental health support — whether for themselves, their loved ones or for everyone by advocating for systemic changes for mental health access and equity.”

“A year into the pandemic, as mental health struggles have skyrocketed, we brought together more than 1,300 partners to not only meet the moment but also drive a movement of action on a public health crisis that affects every one of us,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “From storytelling to creating content, together we can shatter stigma and normalize the act of getting help for those who need it.”

Four times as many adults have reported anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms over the past 15 months, while 56% of young adults ages 18-24 reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression during the pandemic. As well, communities of color have experienced disparate impacts of COVID-19 and the ongoing trauma of systemic racism from police brutality to anti-Asian violence. They are also facing greater mental health challenges than ever before, but continue to face challenges accessing mental health care.

Moreover, artist Brett Eldredge — whose new single “Good Day” walks listeners through the powerful process of positive thinking — released a six-minute guided meditation via CMT, meant to lead viewers in setting “a positive intention” for their day. Meditation has proven to be an essential part of his daily routine, proving useful for maintaining his own health and wellness.