Ty Herndon, Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer Set For 2021 Concert For Love and Acceptance

Ty Herndon and CMT have announced the performance lineup for the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance, which is set for June 30.

Produced by Herndon’s charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event will return as a online event, co-hosted by Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017.

Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, LOCASH, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright are all part of the performer lineup, with additional talent to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the Concert for Love & Acceptance to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians, and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond,” said Herndon. “This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains.”

The livestream concert will begin at 8 p.m. ET on June 30, and will be livestreamed exclusively on CMT’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, as well as at F4LA.org/concert.

GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center are the beneficiaries of event proceeds.

GLAAD and Herndon created the first Concert for Love and Acceptance in 2015 shortly after Herndon became the first major male country artist to come out as gay. Previous years have featured performances and/or appearances from Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Tyler Rich, Michael Ray, Rita Wilson, Matt Bomer, Chris Daughtry, Clark, Chris Carmack, Gavin DeGraw, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Cassadee Pope, Calum Scott, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Cam, Cale Dodds, Runaway June, Chely Wright, Billy Dean, Hunter Hayes, Brandon Stansell, Meghan Lindsey, Thompson Square, WWE Superstars, Meghan McCain, and more.

“It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual Concert For Love & Acceptance, whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago. With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of Tennessee, the vocal support of the country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds. I’m eager to again partner with Ty Herndon, CMT, GLAAD, and our new beneficiaries at MusiCares and Nashville’s Oasis Center to highlight the critical work to move LGBTQ+ rights forward,” said Alan.