LISTEN: Old Dominion Releases New Summer Jam “I Was On A Boat That Day”

Old Dominion is back with the summer-ready new track, “I Was On A Boat That Day,” penned by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung.

This take-life-as-it-comes track makes for a perfect laid-back summer jam, with this chorus: Is she gone for the summer?/ Gone for the night?/ Gone for the weekend or the rest of my life?/ Was she laughing?/ Was she crying as she walked away?/ I can’t say/ I was on a boat that day

Ramsey says the idea for the song began around six or seven years ago, around the same time as their hit “Break Up With Him.”

“We were kicking it around for a long time. We’d bring it up and shoot it down I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song,” Ramsey told KFDI of the song’s genesis.

Last year, Old Dominion decamped to Asheville, North Carolina for three weeks to focus solely on writing music for an upcoming album. The idea for “I Was On A Boat That Day” came up once again.

“We sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne helped us see…that it was not a joke title, it was actually a really fun title,” Ramsey says.

They went to record it and felt certain that “it needed to sound like a party and it needed to sound a little, you know, intoxicated. So we drank some tequila and went in and did our best little party dance song.”

The band recently took home their fourth Group of the Year honor at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and also announced a series of ballpark tour dates.