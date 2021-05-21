Jason Aldean Jokingly “Bashes” Alcohol Brands From Buddies Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean teamed with Florida Georgia Line to launch Wolf Moon 80-proof bourbon last year, and he recently told ET that he feels the bourbon line is better than some, um, other country star-branded alcohol options out there. He pointedly (and jokingly!) referred to recent alcohol lines launched by his buddies Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan.

Comparing his own line to those of Shelton and Bryan, Aldean said, “Blake’s stuff tastes terrible, Luke’s, it’s awful. Now this is pretty good right here, you guys!”

In a previous promo video touting the Wolf Moon brand, Aldean talked about why he joined forces with FGL’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

“These guys are more than friends, they’re family,” Jason shared in the promo video. “We drink a lot of whiskey together. We made a lot of memories together. This bourbon is for the good life moments.”

Elsewhere in the ET interview, Aldean shared how excited he was to play a live show to a packed crowd recently at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farm for his livestream concert Jason Aldean: Live From The Bonnaroo Farm.

“It feels good,” Aldean said. “It’s been 14 months for us since we played a show, and that’s crazy. We used to play over 200 shows a year…just kind of having everything taken away from you that you love to do has been rough. So, it just feels good to be back with the band and the crew and get a chance to get onstage, see some fans.”

Of course, the Bonnaroo show was just a warmup–Aldean recently announced he will head out on his full-fledged Back in the Saddle Tour beginning in August.

Aldean also weighed in on those recent rumors that his wife Brittany would be joining a tentative Real Housewives of Nashville-style opportunity.

“Obviously, we’ve been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show. And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it’s good for the viewer because it’s a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it’s your household, you don’t really want to be a part of that stuff,” Aldean said.