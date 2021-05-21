Gary LeVox’s ‘One On One’ EP Is The Veteran Star’s “Uplifting Passion Project”

</noscript> </div>

“My passion project is finally here and I couldn’t be more proud of it. I got to sing and work with some of my favorite people and some of the most talented artists I know. I hope people enjoy it as much as I loved creating it,” says top-selling vocalist Gary LeVox about his just-released, religiously-inspired, One On One EP.

LeVox, known and beloved as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, leaned on his self-described “congregation” to explore his scared influences. Grammy-winning Jonathan McReynolds offers a testimony of gratitude for “Never Forget,” and LeVox’s daughter Brittany duets on “While I Wait.” As well, “All I See” features rising country-rap singer-songwriter Breland, while pop-aimed MercyMe assists on the “sunny and spiritual” “A Little Love.”

Regarding his “All I See” partner Breland, Levox recently told CMT, “He can sing his face off. He comes from the church. My daughter Brittany turned me on to him before he even had a record deal. I was like, ‘Holy crap, who is this dude?’” [Brittany] told me to DM him, and I was like, ‘He’s not going to know who I am,’ but she said, ‘Daddy, he’ll freak out if you DM him.’ So I did, and he hit me right back. We just hit it off.”

On his faith-based message on his latest, LeVox adds, “It’s always been so close with Christian and country music, but I really think this pandemic has put people into the mindset of what’s truly important in life. What we do here is incredible, but it certainly makes you start thinking about eternity. It’s been awesome, Thomas Rhett, everybody’s doing something. And all the best singers are in gospel music. They can bring the glory.”