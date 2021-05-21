Shania Twain Will Be Featured in New Netflix Pop Music Docuseries

On June 22, Netflix and Banger Films will release the pop music docuseries This is Pop, a deep dive into how pop music has evolved over the past seven decades.

Among the artists that will be featured in the eight-episode series? “You’re Still The One” hitmaker Shania Twain, whose 1997 album Come On Over is among the biggest-selling albums of all time.

Each of the series’ eight episodes will focus on a different segment, with episode titles including “The Boyz II Men Effect,” “When Country Goes Pop,” “Auto-Tune,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Brill Building in 4 Songs,” “Festival Rising,” “Hail Britpop!” and “What Can A Song Do?”.

In a trailer for the series, Twain is seen asking the enduring puzzle: “What is a country song? What is not a country song?” The clip also features masked country performer Orville Peck, who collaborated with Twain on the track “Legends Never Die” last year.

Other artists who will be interviewed as part of the series include Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, Brandi Carlile, T-Pain, Steve Earle, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and more.

See the docuseries trailer below:



