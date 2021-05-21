HARDY Dives Into His Rock-Loving Roots With Cover Of Puddle Of Mudd’s “Blurry”

</noscript> </div>

Just in time for a tour-ready and quarantine-free summer, Billboard chart-topping singer-songwriter HARDY has released a countrified yet still-rocking take on Puddle of Mudd’s 2001-released hit “Burry,” which later became 2002’s most successful rock song in the United States, plus a global top-20 song.

The performer has often gone on the record previously about his love of ’90s and early 2000s rock acts, including Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Nickelback, and yes, Puddle Of Mudd. “I’m so excited for everybody to hear my version of ‘Blurry.’ I’m a huge Rock & Roll fan. That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music, and I wanted to get back to it by putting out a true-blue Rock & Roll song. I truly think it will show a new side of me that people haven’t seen before, and I’m very excited to see what everyone thinks.”

“If you’ve seen him live you know how hard he rocks,” added Big Loud Rock’s Lloyd Norman. “We are very excited to work with HARDY and our parent label, Big Loud Records, to put out this killer cover of a rock classic.”

If wanting to see the vocalist behind not just the “Blurry” redux, but the current single “Give Heaven Some Hell” and Billboard number-one single “One Beer,” HARDY — alongside Lainey Wilson — are supporting Jason Aldean’s forthcoming Back In The Saddle Tour, kicking off on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and finishing three months later in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 30. Regarding the dates, HARDY noted via social media, “Honored to be going out on the road with my buddy @jasonaldean.” Wilson also added a brief, but excited, “Let’s ride.” Tickets for those dates are available by clicking here.