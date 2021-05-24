Premiere: Classic Cars and a Sweet Reunion Define Trace Adkins’ “Heartbreak Song” Video

</noscript> </div>

In his new track, “Heartbreak Song,” Trace Adkins longs for the perfect musical accompaniment to soothe an old-fashioned heartbreak. “Heartbreak Song” was penned by Greg Crowe, Johnny Garcia and Adam Wood.

The video for the track takes a much more dramatic interpretation.

At the start of the clip, two women are in a small-town cafe, as one tearfully tells her friend, “It’s been two days and I haven’t seen Gary…I have to do something.” She later exits the cafe, wiping away a tear just as Adkins walks by.

The woman sets out to find Gary, though you’ll have to keep watching to see the sweet surprise ending. As it turns out, Adkins–who has built quite the acting portfolio thanks to roles in I Can Only Imagine, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more–plays a key role in this woman’s journey.

The clip also features plenty of classic cars along the way.

Adkins told CMT about the creation of the video, which was directed by Mike Stryker and Micah Ellars.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Small town, great meatloaf, and classic cars!

How does the video bring your song to life?

It’s a unique take. It’s about a “heartbreak,” but not the type you would assume. It all ends well, though.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I’m not sure if there is a message, but I hope everyone likes our approach to the video.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Loved it! I believe we have found the next big-screen superstar!