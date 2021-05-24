WATCH: Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Luke Bryan Offer Stunning ‘American Idol’ Finale Performances

Country performer and Apple Valley, California native Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner during American Idol’s season finale on Sunday evening (May 23), where he performed a cover rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away,” as well as his own debut single, “23.”

Though the evening proved to be Beckham’s winning moment, the Idol finale also featured several stunning performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Idol judge Luke Bryan.

Guyton teamed with Idol contestant Alyssa Wray teamed for a powerful rendition of Guyton’s “Black Like Me,” which was included on Guyton’s 2020 EP Bridges and addresses racial discrimination Guyton has faced in her own life. Throughout the season, Wray has primarily performed R&B and pop tunes, though she did offer a stunning rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Something in the Water” during the competition.