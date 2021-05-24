Gabby Barrett on Winning Three 2021 Billboard Music Awards: “This Means so Much to Me”

The "I Hope" vocalist was the most-nominated country artist and most-nominated female artist of all genres

Just three years after finishing third on the 16th season of American Idol, two years after releasing the number-one single “I Hope,” and one year after her debut album Goldmine, on Sunday evening (May 23), Gabby Barrett achieved winning three 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Top Female Country Artist, Top Collab, and Top Country Song.

“[These award wins have] changed my life forever,” the vocalist said upon accepting the trophy for Top Country Female Artist. Her wins for Top Country Song and Top Collab were for her remix of “I Hope” with Charlie Puth, released in April 2020. It was the best-selling country song of 2020, plus spent roughly half a year as the number-one song on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. “This means so much to me,” Barrett added, also thanking her husband, fellow country artist Cade Foehner, plus their newborn baby daughter Baylah Mae, plus her team, management, and more.

Barrett received nine nominations, making her the most-nominated country artist and most-nominated female artist of all genres. Billboard Awards nominations are based on a formula combining album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement data.

Also of note regarding women in country music at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift was named the Top Female Artist and the top Billboard 200 (album-selling) Artist, beating out nominees including the likes of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and others.

If looking to see Barrett, there are numerous opportunities to do so, especially as she is an opening act for Thomas Rhett’s forthcoming run of tour dates nationwide. If looking to purchase tickets, click here.

See Barrett’s emotional acceptance speech for her Billboard Music Awards Top Female Country Artist win below:



