LISTEN: Wynonna Covers Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted”

Looking to be a beacon of light and love for artists during the dark times of quarantine, Wynonna started her “Love Notes” series of covers to — as she tells CMT’s Cody Alan — “tap up-and-coming stars and offer comfort for anything that they may be going through.” During her early COVID-era run of online concerts, fans were making song requests. For the Valentine’s Day show, she followed her stepson’s suggestion and performed a bluesy, soulful, countrified version of Eilish’s 2019-released Billboard chart-topper “Everything I Wanted.”

The song recently earned Record of the Year honors at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Wynonna adds that she wanted her cover to convey the idea of, “Billie, I see you. I hear you. Just know I’m out here if you need anything.” She adds that, upon hearing the song, it connected with her personally. “I see the part where I felt like a misfit, and I felt like I didn’t fit in, to the point where I was made fun of a lot. Of course, I say, ’Who is laughing now? Ha. Ha. Ha,’ but back then, I was incredibly lonesome. I was so different people thought something was wrong with me, almost like, ’What’s the matter?’ and I just felt lonely. And I had music, thank God.”

The veteran vocalist has a full slate of live tour dates planned for the second half of 2021. Regarding getting back on the road, she recently told a journalist in South Carolina, “I feel like this is a moment…We live for those moments, we plan, we prepare, we pack, we push through, we struggle like birth, pain joy laughter tears, all of it at once. I think that’s what I’m going to feel the first night I’m there looking out going ‘what is happening?’”