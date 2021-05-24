Young Girl Battling Cancer Gets a Surprise From Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini

Bentley visited the young girl and performed an acoustic version of his 2015 hit "Riser"

Dierks Bentley revived his High Times & Hangovers series of club shows earlier this month, performing five club shows in five days and marking the first in-person, full-capacity shows he’s played in over a year.

However, over the weekend, Bentley shared an even more important performance, when he played a private concert for a young girl named Baylee who is battling cancer.

“One of my hometown friends brought Baylee’s fight with cancer to my attention,” Bentley captioned a video of himself performing his hit song “Riser” for the girl. “Sweet girl really going thru it. hard hard stuff. Could use all the prayers.”

“Riser,” a 2015 hit for Bentley, was written by Steve Moakler and Travis Meadows.

Bentley’s Instagram post also gave a shout out to Kelsea Ballerini, who joined an impromptu FaceTime call from Bentley so Baylee could chat with another of her favorite artists.

Ballerini commented on Bentley’s video, saying, “Loved meeting sweet Baylee! A riser indeed. So glad you called.”

“Thankful to @travis_meadows and @stevemoakler for the song ’riser.’ Powerful song to be able to share,” Bentley added.

In addition to his recent club dates, Bentley is gearing up for a larger amphitheater tour this summer, featuring Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Bentley’s recent single, “Gone,” is in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and is the first taste of new music from Bentley’s upcoming tenth studio album.