Jason Aldean Celebrates His Daughter Keeley’s High School Graduation

"Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley," says the "Burnin It Down" singer

Country star Jason Aldean wasn’t too busy preparing for his forthcoming Back in the Saddle 2021 tour dates to take a moment to celebrate an important family achievement: his daughter Keeley’s high school graduation. On Saturday evening, on Instagram, Aldean posted a photo of his eldest daughter holding up her high school diploma at her graduation ceremony. “Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!”

Aldean shares parenting duties for 18-year-old Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl with his ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery. Jason’s wife Brittany (whom the star married in 2015) recently noted to her followers that she and Aldean get Keeley and Kendyl “every other week and a lot during summers.”

Keeley Aldean is headed to Nashville’s Belmont University in the fall. As far as other children left in the Aldean household, there’s the previously mentioned Kendyl and daughter Navy Rome, 2, and son Memphis, 3.

Regarding getting back on the road as well, Aldean recently noted via a release, “It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”