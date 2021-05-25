WATCH: Kane Brown Pranks Chris Young During Video Shoot

"He really got me good on this shoot for 'Famous Friends,'" Young said

Fun times were had during a recent filming to promote the Kane Brown and Chris Young collaboration “Famous Friends.”

Young shared a video clip from the event, which features Young singing to the camera, while–unbeknownst to him–Brown was showing off a few of his silliest dance moves in the background.

“He really got me good on this shoot for ’Famous Friends,'” Young said via an Instagram post.

“Famous Friends,” which Young wrote alongside Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder, proudly proclaims that while their crew of buddies might not be well-known entities to most, but they sure are in their hometowns. The song also incorporates tributes to Rutherford County in Tennessee, where Young grew up, and pays tribute to Brown’s childhood stomping grounds in Hamilton County, Georgia.

“Famous Friends” is the first collaboration from Brown and Young since the 2017 track “Setting the Night on Fire.” The video for “Famous Friends” is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards on June 9.

See the video for “Famous Friends” below:



