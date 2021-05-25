Jon Pardi Welcomes Goats Named for Country Legends to His Nashville Farm

Life has yet to slow down for Capitol Nashville-signed singer-songwriter Jon Pardi. Though quarantined, 2020 still saw his album Heartache Medication achieve being nominated for Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards. As well, his Pardi Time digital series is airing digitally via CMT. However, back at home on his Nashville farm, he’s also — via his two new pet goats named Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — staying busy on the homefront, too.

In a recent Instagram post, he introduced the world to Johnny and June, as well as many of the rest of his self-proclaimed “Pardi Animals,” including two brown cows named Holly and Kyle, plus a white cow named Opal joking, “Your dreams are coming true.” He continued, “Kyle is working his way to hamburger meat,” as the performer fed his animals. Humorously, his video ends with leaving an empty bucket of feed on June’s head.

</noscript> </div> As for Pardi’s other pets, his dog, Cowboy, is featured in the video for his latest single, “Tequila Little Time,” which has achieved top-40 Billboard Country Airplay chart status. Regarding the January 2021-released single, the artist told ABC Radio, that “[“Tequila Little Time”] is a fun and relaxable song, with a flavor of mariachi horns,” that “goes great on a boat, a lake or pool and just any kind of atmosphere of having a good time,. It’s about picking up a girl that’s down and maybe, maybe we want to do a shot of tequila? There’s no answer, but maybe.” Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



