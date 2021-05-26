Collaborations Highlight Newly Announced Performances At 2021 CMT Music Awards

In just-announced news, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will spotlight music’s biggest hitmakers and all-star nominees alongside the next generation of country superstars. First-time performances and never-before-seen crossover collaborations between country music favorites and upstarts will include the following:

– BRELAND and Mickey Guyton (“Female Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”)

– Chris Young (“Collaborative Video of the Year”) and Kane Brown (“Male Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”)

– Kelsea Ballerini (“Female Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year, “Video of the Year”) and Paul Klein from LANY

– Lady A (“Duo/Group Video of the Year”) and Carly Pearce (“Female Video of the Year”) + Gabby Barrett (“Female Video of the Year”)

– Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi

– NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood (“Collaborative Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”)

As well, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett — alongside Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs as solo performers — have been added to a growing list of collaborations including Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight, plus the Marfa Tapes trio of Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall.

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show returns to celebrate music’s hottest stars, delivering two-and-a-half hours of nonstop performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by the fans with voting now open at vote.cmt.com through Tuesday, June 1st at 3p/2c. At that time, the top six finalists will be revealed for “Video of the Year,” with voting for the night’s most sought-after prize continuing through the show on June 9.