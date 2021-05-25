WATCH: Carrie Underwood Hilariously Pranked by Her Husband, Mike Fisher

"We got ‘em!" says the "Before He Cheats" vocalist's husband after an amusing moment posted to Instagram

When not celebrating her recent winning of Billboard’s 2021 Music Award for Christian Album of the Year for her September 2020 My Gift release, Carrie Underwood’s having some hilarious times at home.

In a video that Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, posted to Instagram on May 20, he slowly approaches his wife and pal — wellness expert and nutritionist Cara Clark — with his vehicle. When Fisher suddenly honks the horn, the duo jump in panic. Fisher screams, “We got ‘em!” and laughs as Underwood jokingly turns around to yell at her husband for the prank.

The “Before He Cheats” vocalist is also fond of pranks on occasion. In 2019, she serenaded customers from a hidden part of a store as they were shopping, singing, “John is holding onto his shoes. If he doesn’t get boots, he’ll have the blues. Take it from me, Carrie Underwood,” to a bewildered store guest.

Underwood’s recent success with her March-released Christian album My Savior has been impressive. It debuted at number one on both the Billboard Country and Christian charts, plus reached the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. This marked her ninth consecutive studio album to debut at the top of the Billboard Country album chart. The achievement extended her record as the only country artist to see all nine of her studio album releases in her career reach the pinnacle of the country charts.

Regarding the album, she told People, “I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy. That goes back with everything that I do.”