LISTEN: 10 Country “Summer” Songs

Songs from Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban are among those highlighted

As May winds down, schools let out for summer and the warmest months of the year are upon us, country music offers plenty of playlist-ready songs perfect to serve as a summer soundtrack. Whether those summer months are spent traveling, soaking up sunshine on the beach–or for many, finally experiencing their first live outdoor concert in several months–artists like Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Clint Black and more have just the tunes you need.

Get that summer playlist ready with these sunny “Summer” suggestions:

“Summertime Blues,” Alan Jackson

Jackson earned a No. 1 hit in 1994 with his version of this classic 1950s Eddie Cochran pop hit. Though the song itself mourns having to work all summer, the video features an overall-clad Jackson performing with his band, and plenty of mud-covered vehicles.