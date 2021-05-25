Is ‘American Idol’ Country — And Pop — Music’s Modern Star-Making Machine?

</noscript> </div>

Regarding Underwood, the Season Four Idol winner was seen by an average of literally one in ten homes occupied by all Americans for 32 weeks of 2005. Her staying power via Idol made her (given sheer broadcast reach alone) a household name and has keyed a career that has seen achievements including seven Grammy Awards, 85 Billboard number-one singles, and 65 million albums sold. In total, she’s the number-one digital-selling country artist ever and the best-selling American Idol competitor ever. In a February 2021 interview, Underwood told Idol Season One winner (and country-adjacent performer) Clarkson that, without Idol’s influence upon her career, she “wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now.”

Of course, as with most anything, the idea that success is a fleeting notion could be expanded to American Idol. 19 years past its debut, the television and musical marketplaces are vastly different than ever before. However, country music artists springboarding to unprecedented acclaim remains a constant. Though not an American Idol winner, Season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett has — even in an era where DVR recording and streaming are more prevalent than live TV and physical music purchasing — recently extended Underwood’s legacy as a household name and top-selling success.

Upon the release of her American Idol-performed single “Inside Your Heaven” and premiere album Young Hearts, Carrie Underwood won — between the years 2005-2006 — eight Billboard Music Awards. Similarly, Gabby Barrett — upon the release of debut single “I Hope” and first album Goldmine — recently was nominated for nine 2021 Billboard Music Awards, winning three (Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song, and Top Collab).

Even deeper, take a longer look into Idol competitions of years past, and more of modern mainstream country’s roots take form. In 2011, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina finished in first and second, respectively. As well, 2017’s winner was Laine Hardy. Moreover, artists currently emerging like Willie Jones (among many) have unsuccessfully auditioned in the past to be in the final grouping on the program.